SARLOUS, Ruth Jean (Van Housen) 99, of Madeira Beach, passed peacefully December 12, 2019 in her home with family members present. She was born in Paterson, NJ, moved to Hawthorne, NJ, and then to Madeira Beach, FL in 1976. Ruth was a member of the Church by the Sea, Auxiliary member of Legion Post 273, Auxiliary member of Elks Lodge #1912, and was the last Charter Member of the Madeira Beach Seniors Club. Ruth was married to the late Edward Sarlous who passed in 1994. She leaves her daughter, Bonnie Hart of Madeira Beach; son, Bob (Brenda) Sarlous of Largo, FL; grandchildren, Tim Hart of San Diego, Heather Sarlous (Brandon Moye); and her pride and joy great-grandson, Jaxson Moye of Chicago, IL. Ruth will be missed for her incredible memory and ability to tell wonderful stories of her 99 years here with us. The family will forever be thankful to Dr. Jane Kienle, the Florida Cancer Specialists of Pasadena, FL and Suncoast Hospice for their exceptional care and love. Private funeral services will be held for the immediate family. GardenSanctuaryFunerals.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 22, 2019