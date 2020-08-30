1/1
Ruth VARN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VARN, Ruth Kelly On August 23, 2020, a day after her 94th birthday, our mother, Ruth Kelly Varn, joined her beloved husband, Fred, to continue their adventures. Mom was born in Akron, Ohio August 22, 1926 to Lawrence and Odelia Kelly, moving to Bradenton when she was eight. After graduating from the University of Alabama, Mom took a social work job in Dade City, where she soon fell for Fred Varn, a newly returned pilot. Marriage, a return to active duty, five children, and 12 different duty stations soon followed. Through it all Mom loved being a military wife. In 1968, Dad retired from the Air Force in St. Petersburg. After kids were out of the house, Mom worked with a grass roots group in St. Petersburg to save Albert Whitted Airport and became a state- and nationally-recognized advocate for general aviation airports. Through it all she liked to say she was "just a housewife" (never true) and hated flying (very true). She and Dad were also active with the Sun n' Fun Fly-In in Lakeland. For many years Dad ran the staff campground and Mom ran a kitchen supplying meals for volunteers. Her greatest joy was always her family - five children and their spouses, Doug and Janet, Susie and David, John and Donna, Tom and Gayle, and Theresa; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and her nephews and nieces. After Dad passed in 2013, Mom moved to Newport News, Virginia to be closer to her daughters, Susie and Theresa. The love and support from her sister of the heart, Pat Quinn, sustained Mom to the end. When it's possible again, we will have a grand celebration of her life on a beach in Florida, just as she would have wanted.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Virginia - Newport News
954 J. Clyde Morris Blvd 102
Newport News, VA 23601
757-643-8945
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved