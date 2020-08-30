VARN, Ruth Kelly On August 23, 2020, a day after her 94th birthday, our mother, Ruth Kelly Varn, joined her beloved husband, Fred, to continue their adventures. Mom was born in Akron, Ohio August 22, 1926 to Lawrence and Odelia Kelly, moving to Bradenton when she was eight. After graduating from the University of Alabama, Mom took a social work job in Dade City, where she soon fell for Fred Varn, a newly returned pilot. Marriage, a return to active duty, five children, and 12 different duty stations soon followed. Through it all Mom loved being a military wife. In 1968, Dad retired from the Air Force in St. Petersburg. After kids were out of the house, Mom worked with a grass roots group in St. Petersburg to save Albert Whitted Airport and became a state- and nationally-recognized advocate for general aviation airports. Through it all she liked to say she was "just a housewife" (never true) and hated flying (very true). She and Dad were also active with the Sun n' Fun Fly-In in Lakeland. For many years Dad ran the staff campground and Mom ran a kitchen supplying meals for volunteers. Her greatest joy was always her family - five children and their spouses, Doug and Janet, Susie and David, John and Donna, Tom and Gayle, and Theresa; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and her nephews and nieces. After Dad passed in 2013, Mom moved to Newport News, Virginia to be closer to her daughters, Susie and Theresa. The love and support from her sister of the heart, Pat Quinn, sustained Mom to the end. When it's possible again, we will have a grand celebration of her life on a beach in Florida, just as she would have wanted.



