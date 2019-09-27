WETZEL, Ruth Annette a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and sister, went to be with Our Lord on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the age of 79. Annette was born on October 23, 1939 in Paducah, Kentucky. Annette was very proud of her family and her greatest joy was being a Grandma and Great-Grandma. Annette loved the holidays and cherished spending time with her family. She was passionate about cooking and baking and loved trying new recipes. She enjoyed listening to Glen Campbell, Neil Diamond, 1950s music and classic country. She was a huge football fan and would be the first to yell at the TV during a game. She had a huge place in her heart for animals, especially dogs. Annette was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Louise Cooper. She is survived be her two sons, Jim (Karen) Heady and Bryan (Becky) Heady. She adored her four grandchildren, Kenny, Bradley, Jessica and Jimmy; her five great-grandchildren, Isla, Bailey, Presley, Emry and Brayden; her siblings, Paula and Don, and several nieces and nephews, She will be forever missed and carried in our hearts until we all meet again. Coastal Cremations-Lutz

