1/1
Ruth WHARTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WHARTON, Ruth died on Nov. 3, 2020. She was born in Long Beach, CA. She is survived by her son, Jim (Maria); grandchildren, Juliana and Tyler; brother, Ted Peterson; and nieces. Ruth graduated from the University of Connecticut with a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing. After working as a nurse, she sold Tupperware, becoming a successful manager. Her most cherished times were the 32 years she was the proud owner of THE BOOK FAIR in Spring Hill. Ruth loved the interaction with her customers. Over the years, Ruth volunteered for many organizations. Ruth was a strong, independent, thoughtful woman who was devoted to the things she loved, especially her family and friends. Funeral, Nov. 21, at 3 pm at Florida Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Funeral
03:00 PM
Florida Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pinecrest Funeral Chapel Mariner Boulevard - Spring Hill
3369 Mariner Blvd.
Spring Hill, FL 34609
(352) 684-0001
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved