WHARTON, Ruth died on Nov. 3, 2020. She was born in Long Beach, CA. She is survived by her son, Jim (Maria); grandchildren, Juliana and Tyler; brother, Ted Peterson; and nieces. Ruth graduated from the University of Connecticut with a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing. After working as a nurse, she sold Tupperware, becoming a successful manager. Her most cherished times were the 32 years she was the proud owner of THE BOOK FAIR in Spring Hill. Ruth loved the interaction with her customers. Over the years, Ruth volunteered for many organizations. Ruth was a strong, independent, thoughtful woman who was devoted to the things she loved, especially her family and friends. Funeral, Nov. 21, at 3 pm at Florida Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery



