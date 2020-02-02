WOODS, Ruth J. 87, passed on December 25, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center. Mrs. Woods was born on December 28, 1931 in McKeesport, Allegheny County, PA. She resided in the Tampa Bay area since 1968 with her late husband, James H. Woods, who passed on January 6, 2018. They raised five children and have nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 am on February 15, 2020 at Oakwood Community Church Youth Hall, 11209 Casey Road, Tampa, FL 33618.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 2, 2020