WOODS, Ruth Jean 87, passed away peacefully on December 25, 2019. She was born December 28, 1931 in McKeesport, Allegheny County, PA to Russell and Ellenor Gardner. She married her friend and love, James H. Woods, in January of 1955 who preceded her in death in January 2018. Ruth retired from her job at Second National Bank of Tampa on Kennedy Blvd., in February 1990. She was proud of her family and enjoyed being a grandma and great-grandma. Ruth loved holidays and family get-togethers; any chance to spend time with her family was of the utmost importance. In her latter years, with her husband by her side and her beloved dachshund, Max, on her lap, she enjoyed their travels throughout the U.S. in their RV. Ruth is survived by her children and their spouses, Kimberly (Jay) Peters, Tim (Dawn) Woods, Randy (Shelly) Woods, Robert (Zuesette) Woods, and Beth (Tim) Neves; grandchildren, Nicholas, Amanda, Raquel, Kristi, Melissa, Ryan C., Ryan W., Joshua, Skyler and Casey; plus 14 great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life gathering on Saturday, February 15, 2020, beginning at 11 am at the Oakwood Community Church Youth Hall, 11209 Casey Rd., Tamp, FL. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made on behalf of her love for pets to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, 3809 N. Armenia Ave., Tampa, FL 33607.

