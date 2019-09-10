FISCHER, Ruthann of Clearwater, passed away September 5, 2019. She is survived by sons, Lenny Jeziorski of Crawfordville, FL, Randy Jeziorski of Clearwater, and James Fischer of Arizona; daughters, Brenda Belair of Virginia and Laura Guyette of Wisconsin; brothers, Daniel St John of Tarpon Springs, David St John of New Port Richie; sister, Phyllis Marty of Wisconsin; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Fischer. Many thanks to her niece, Letrisha Kersey, for loving care and Wes Jones for companionship. The family will have a Celebration of Life at the Fischer home Sept. 14, at 2 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 10, 2019