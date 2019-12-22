Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RuthAnne Ferrell. View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel 605 S MACDILL AVE Tampa , FL 33609 (813)-876-2421 Funeral service 1:00 PM Palma Ceia Presbyterian Church 3501 W. San Jose Street View Map Send Flowers Obituary

FERRELL, RuthAnne of Tampa, passed away peacefully on December 10, 2019 at her home at the age of 89. She was born in Plain City, OH. She moved to Marion, OH as a youngster and then to Mt. Vernon, OH, where she attended high school and met the love of her life, Dick Ferrell. Following high school she went to nursing school while Dick was serving in the Korean War. She was a registered nurse at White Cross Hospital in Columbus. RuthAnne loved the nursing profession and continued working in the field on and off throughout her life. Upon Dick's return from Europe, they were married in Mt. Vernon in 1953. They lived in several cities but eventually settled in Tampa in 1963. RuthAnne was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Lucille Leonard; her brother, Dick; and most recently her husband, Dick, in 2018. She is survived by her four children, Bill (Diana) Ferrell, Susie (Ronnie) Phelps, John (Patti) Ferrell, and Anne (Chris) Chasteen; as well as seven her grandchildren, Kelly Epstein (Ben) and Cody Phelps, Michael (Jenesa) and Lauren Ferrell, Lindsey Ferrell, and Conner and Mason Chasteen. RuthAnne will be remembered for many wonderful things, but first and foremost was her tremendous love for her family. She was a loving wife, an amazing mom, and the best granny anyone could ask for. RuthAnne exuded happiness and made life fun for everyone and anyone who knew her. The world will not be the same without her. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 4 at 1 pm, at Palma Ceia Presbyterian Church, 3501 W. San Jose Street, followed by a reception at Palma Ceia Golf & Country Club. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in RuthAnne's name to: Meals On Wheels of Tampa, 550 W. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa, FL, 33603.

