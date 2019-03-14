MAYES, Ruthie M.
76, of St. Petersburg, FL transitioned on March 8, 2019. A member of Bethel Metropolitan Baptist Church, she is survived by husband of 54 years, Ruben Mayes Jr.; son, Fernarda Hurst (Joyce); daughter, Felicia Hurst; brother; two sisters; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and other relatives. A Celebration of Life Gathering with family and friends, is Friday, March 15, 6 pm. Memorial service is Saturday, March 16, 10 am, both at Bethel Metropolitan Church.
Smith Funeral Home/894-2266
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
(727) 894-2266
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 14, 2019