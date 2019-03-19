In Memoriam Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ryan A. Raines. View Sign

In Memoriam



HAPPY 41st BIRTHDAY



RYAN A. RAINES



3/19/78-7/25/09



41 years ago today you came into this world and blessed our lives. You brought us so much joy and laughter and filled our hearts with love. You always lived your life to the fullest and your devotion to your family was beyond measure, as you genuinely expressed "Family Over Everything." You are a gift never to be replaced, an original, one of a kind. Our love for you is an unrivaled force of nature, and nothing can break the tie that binds us. Till we meet again,



Love you forever,



Mom, Dad, and your loving Aunt, Uncles and Cousins

In MemoriamHAPPY 41st BIRTHDAYRYAN A. RAINES3/19/78-7/25/0941 years ago today you came into this world and blessed our lives. You brought us so much joy and laughter and filled our hearts with love. You always lived your life to the fullest and your devotion to your family was beyond measure, as you genuinely expressed "Family Over Everything." You are a gift never to be replaced, an original, one of a kind. Our love for you is an unrivaled force of nature, and nothing can break the tie that binds us. Till we meet again,Love you forever,Mom, Dad, and your loving Aunt, Uncles and Cousins Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close