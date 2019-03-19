In Memoriam
HAPPY 41st BIRTHDAY
RYAN A. RAINES
3/19/78-7/25/09
41 years ago today you came into this world and blessed our lives. You brought us so much joy and laughter and filled our hearts with love. You always lived your life to the fullest and your devotion to your family was beyond measure, as you genuinely expressed "Family Over Everything." You are a gift never to be replaced, an original, one of a kind. Our love for you is an unrivaled force of nature, and nothing can break the tie that binds us. Till we meet again,
Love you forever,
Mom, Dad, and your loving Aunt, Uncles and Cousins
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 19, 2019