In Memory Of
RYAN ALAN RAINES
3/19/78 - 7/25/09
When the sun rises
and light fills the sky,
We will remember you.
When the wind blows
and the leaves rustle,
We will remember you.
When the rain falls
On a summer night,
We will remember you.
When the leaves turn
red and gold,
We will remember you.
When the day grows dark,
We will remember you.
When someone laughs
and tears start to fall,
We will remember you.
When a smile brightens
someone's face,
We will remember you.
When we feel alone in need
of courage and strength,
We will remember you.
When we look at the stars
and think about Heaven,
We will remember you.
When we think of love that
is unconditional and eternal,
We will remember you.
As long as the stars continue to shine,
from now until the end of time,
We will always
remember you.
We are blessed with beautiful
memories of your life. You will always be in our hearts.
Love you forever,
Mom, Dad, and your loving
Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 25, 2019