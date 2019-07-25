Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ryan A. Raines. View Sign Send Flowers In Memoriam

In Memory OfRYAN ALAN RAINES3/19/78 - 7/25/09When the sun risesand light fills the sky,We will remember you.When the wind blowsand the leaves rustle,We will remember you.When the rain fallsOn a summer night,We will remember you.When the leaves turnred and gold,We will remember you.When the day grows dark,We will remember you.When someone laughsand tears start to fall,We will remember you.When a smile brightenssomeone's face,We will remember you.When we feel alone in needof courage and strength,We will remember you.When we look at the starsand think about Heaven,We will remember you.When we think of love thatis unconditional and eternal,We will remember you.As long as the stars continue to shine,from now until the end of time,We will alwaysremember you.We are blessed with beautifulmemories of your life. You will always be in our hearts.Love you forever,Mom, Dad, and your lovingAunts, Uncles, and Cousins Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 25, 2019

