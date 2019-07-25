Ryan A. Raines

In Memoriam
In Memory Of

RYAN ALAN RAINES

3/19/78 - 7/25/09

When the sun rises

and light fills the sky,

We will remember you.

When the wind blows

and the leaves rustle,

We will remember you.

When the rain falls

On a summer night,

We will remember you.

When the leaves turn

red and gold,

We will remember you.

When the day grows dark,

We will remember you.

When someone laughs

and tears start to fall,

We will remember you.

When a smile brightens

someone's face,

We will remember you.

When we feel alone in need

of courage and strength,

We will remember you.

When we look at the stars

and think about Heaven,

We will remember you.

When we think of love that

is unconditional and eternal,

We will remember you.

As long as the stars continue to shine,

from now until the end of time,

We will always

remember you.

We are blessed with beautiful

memories of your life. You will always be in our hearts.

Love you forever,

Mom, Dad, and your loving

Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 25, 2019
