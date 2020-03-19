Happy 42nd Birthday RYAN ALAN RAINES 3/19/78-7/25/09 Ryan, Another birthday for you has come and our hearts still ache that you are not here with us to celebrate. We miss your smile, your wonderful caring personality, and mostly we miss not having you each day in our lives. We know the angels are singing your birthday song and you will be leading the celebration. We will always remember and love you, Ryan because there will never be another one to replace you. Happy Birthday to our Wonderful Son. We love and miss you so much. Mom and Dad, and your loving Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins

