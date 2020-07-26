Ryan RAINES

In Memory Of RYAN ALAN RAINES 3/19/78 - 7/25/09 When the sun rises and light fills the sky. We will remember you. When the wind blows and the leaves rustle. We will remember you. When the rain falls On a summer night. We will remember you. When the leaves turn red and gold. We will remember you. When the day grows dark. We will remember you. When someone laughs and tears start to fall. We will remember you. When a smile brightens someone's face. We will remember you. When we feel alone in need of courage and strength. We will remember you. When we look at the stars and think about Heaven. We will remember you. When we think of love that is unconditional and eternal. We will remember you. As long as the stars continue to shine, from now until the end of time. We will always remember you. We are blessed with beautiful memories of your life. You will always be in our hearts. Love you forever, Mom, Dad and your loving Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store