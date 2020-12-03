DOBBINS, S. Edward who was born in Tampa, FL passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at his home. Edward served in the U.S. Army from 1949-1952 where he was a soldier in the Korean War. Edward served on several committees at church and recently became a member at Mission Hill Church Lake Carroll Campus. He worked for the Hillsborough County School system for many years and retired as Superintendent of Insurance and Retirement. In his early years Edward liked to hunt and play golf and would always enjoy going to the country to go fishing and enjoy the woods. He was a wonderful man who loved his family. Edward is survived by his wife of 67 years, Yvonne; daughter, Lavonne; two grandchildren, Sean (Heather) and Jordon; and four great-grandchildren. Edward will be greatly missed by family and friends. A funeral service will take place at 1 pm Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at Blount and Curry Funeral Home Carrollwood located at 3207 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa, FL 33618. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Military Honors to take place following the service at 3 pm at Garden of Memories. www.BlountCurryCarrollwood.com