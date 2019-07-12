STRUM, S. Harriett
93, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 9, 2019, with her sister Maggie; and her nieces, Shirley Shirock and Kathy Cooke; nephew, Michael Acheson; and cousin, Gray Caron surrounding her. Daughter of Alban D. and Shirley Brinkley Strum, Harriett was born and raised in St. Petersburg, FL and lived a diverse and impactful life there. Professionally, she taught school and established the successful Strum Reality. Harriett was passionate about boating, gave years of service to and enjoyed a lifelong membership at the St. Pete Yacht Club, where her father was General Manager. "Aunt Hattie" was endeared to her nieces, nephew, and grand nieces and nephews. She will be remembered for her zest for life, love for family, and fun. A Memorial service and celebration of Harriett's life will be held Sunday, July 14, at David C. Gross Funeral Home, 6366 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL 33707 with 1:30-2:30 pm visitation and 2:30 pm funeral service. Please visit the family's online guestbook at
www.davidcgross.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 12, 2019