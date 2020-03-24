TUTEN, Sadie 90, an area resident since 1985, passed away on March 14, 2020. She retired from United Airlines as a secretary. Sadie enjoyed square dancing and had a keen sense of humor. In the assisted living facility, she had her set time for dinner at a particular table with select friends. Sadie is predeceased by James Tuten, her husband of over 40 years; four sisters; and five brothers. She is survived by her sons, Steven Tuten and Dave Tuten; four grandchildren; four great-grandchild- ren; three great-great-grand- children, and extended family. A Graveside Service was conducted 12 noon, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park, 5048 E. Lake Ave., Tampa.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 24, 2020