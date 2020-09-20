1/1
Sallie GLISSON
GLISSON, Sallie Pendergraph On September 7, 2020, Sallie Pendergraph Glisson, loving wife and mother of five children, passed away at age 87. She is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Glisson; daughter, Debbie; brothers, Eckles and Lawrence; and sisters, Margaret and Ina. She is survived by brother, Scott; daughters, Terry and Donna; and sons, Chuck and Mike; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sallie was much loved and will be missed. A memorial service will be held at Lakewood United Methodist Church, 5995 Dr. M.L.K. Jr St. S., St. Petersburg, FL 33705, October 3, 2020 at 11. Help us celebrate her life by wearing bright colors. In lieu of flowers, Sallie would be happiest if she knew that people honored her memory by making a donation to Pet Pal Rescue.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Lakewood United Methodist Church
