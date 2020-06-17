Sallie JOHNSON

JOHNSON, Sallie B. 98, passed away quietly June 12, 2020. She is survived by two loving daughters, Mary Murph and Lucile Evers, grandchildren, along with a host of other other relatives and friends. Public visitation is Friday June 19 from 4-7 pm at the funeral home. Funeral services will be private. Condolences may be sent to: sanchezmortuary.com, click on tributes. Sanchez Rehoboth Mortuary 727- 317-0035
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.