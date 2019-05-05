ARMENDINGER, Sally Ann
Eagan passed away April 30, 2019 with her loving family at her side. Sally and her husband owned and operated Restaurants and Delicatessens in the St. Petersburg area. Sally also held her Real Estate license. Sally was survived by her children, Sally L. Armendinger, Kathy Risch, Frank Armendinger (Patty), Steven Armendinger. Her grandchildren are Mark Risch, Brian Armendinger (Chelsey), Kerry Armendinger Pierce (Patrick). Also one great-grandchild, Luke Alan Armendinger and many nieces and nephews; and her partner of 20 years Thomas Proctor. She is preceeded by her late husband, Frank Armendinger; and her grandson, Jason Paul Risch. She will be missed and was loved by all. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday, May 11 from 3-6 pm.
R. Lee Williams & Son (727) 527-1177
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 5, 2019