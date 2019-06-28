DOUGLAS, Sally
65, died June 15, 2019. Sally is survived her brother in-law, Wayne Wood and two nephews, Paul and Mark Wood; a cousin, Judy Bufano; and Sally's husband of 33 years, George Shepherd. Sally tended bar in Gulfport for over 37 years, most of that time working for Maddy of O'Maddy's Bar. "Sorry the blender is broken". She was loved by friends and customers and will be deeply missed. Her Sallybration of life will be held at O'Maddy's Bar June 29, 2019 1-4 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 28, 2019