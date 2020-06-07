GOODWIN, Sally (Keleher) passed away peacefully at her home in Dunedin, FL on May 25, 2020, her daughter, Jane Goodwin Robinson was by her bedside. Sally was the daughter of Arthur Bernard Keleher and Marion Mansfield Keleher and was born in Stewart Manor, New York on July 29, 1928. Sally was predeceased by Kenneth C. Goodwin Sr., her husband of 63 years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Suncoast Hospice at suncoasthospice.org, Empath Health, 2675 Tampa Rd., Palm Harbor, FL 34684; Mease Manor Foundation Scholarship Fund, 700 Mease Plaza, Dunedin FL 34698. Moss Feaster Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements. mossfeasterdunedin.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.