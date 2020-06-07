Sally GOODWIN
GOODWIN, Sally (Keleher) passed away peacefully at her home in Dunedin, FL on May 25, 2020, her daughter, Jane Goodwin Robinson was by her bedside. Sally was the daughter of Arthur Bernard Keleher and Marion Mansfield Keleher and was born in Stewart Manor, New York on July 29, 1928. Sally was predeceased by Kenneth C. Goodwin Sr., her husband of 63 years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Suncoast Hospice at suncoasthospice.org, Empath Health, 2675 Tampa Rd., Palm Harbor, FL 34684; Mease Manor Foundation Scholarship Fund, 700 Mease Plaza, Dunedin FL 34698. Moss Feaster Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements. mossfeasterdunedin.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1320 Main Street
Dunedin, FL 34698
7275622040
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

