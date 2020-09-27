HOUGHTON, Sally It is with great sorrow the Houghton family announces the death of their mother, Sally "Sara Lee" Houghton. She passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at her home (The Preserve) in Clearwater, Florida at the age of 91. Sally was predeceased by her husbands, Norman J. Kasper and Robert A. Houghton; also by her son, James A. Houghton. Sally was the true matriarch of her blended family. She is survived by her children, Michael (Val) Houghton of Oregon, Susan M. Rosica, Kathleen (Samuel) Lentine, Kenneth (Christy) Houghton of California, Richard (Joanne) Houghton of Clearwater, Florida, Paula O'Neill (Kevin) and Sally Houghton Murphy of Oregon; 15 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. Sally was born in Rochester, to John and Mary Flahive. She was proud of her profession as a Registered Nurse, specializing as a nurse anesthetist. After raising her eight children, she enjoyed her retirement years with husband Robert in Port Orange and Clearwater, Florida. Sally will be missed by all for her loving heart, her wit and her wonderful sense of humor, all of which she managed to maintain to the end of her life. Thanks to her deep Irish Catholic Faith and her role as a mother of eight, we believe our mom has been guaranteed a seat in heaven. A Mass of Catholic Burial will be celebrated at a later date in Clearwater. Curlew Hills Memory Gardens



