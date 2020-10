PARKER, Sally Ann 83, of Clearwater, Florida, and formerly of Grand Rapids, Michigan, passed away October 12, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Ramon; daughters, Renae and Michele; twin grandsons, Zackary and Alec; son, Michael; sisters, Donna and Phila; brother-in-law, Gary; sister-in-law, Pamela; nieces and nephews. Private memorial services will be held in Florida and Michigan. Memorials may be given to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at www.bcrf.org