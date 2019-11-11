Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
RIBA, Sally T. 95, of Tampa, died Saturday, November 9, 2019. Mrs. Riba came to Tampa many years ago from Whitehall, Wisconsin. She was preceded in death be her beloved husband, Mendel and devoted son, Eli. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, David and Abby Riba, of Clearwater; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Steven Schneiderman, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; six grandchildren; five great-grandchil- dren; and a great-great-grandchild. Graveside services will be held Today, (Monday) at 10 am, at Beth Israel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mendel and Sally Riba Family Endowment through the TOP Jewish Foundation. Condolences may be expressed online at: segalfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 11, 2019
