HETHERLY, Sally Rosaria
86, beloved wife for nearly 60 years of the late Carl E. Hetherly, died May 10, 2019 in Pinellas Park, FL. Born in Buffalo, NY, she is survived by her four children, Carl Hetherly, David Hetherly, Marian Hetherly, and Lynda (Dana) Moser; three grandchildren; sister, Jeannie (Tony) Marzullo; brother and sister-in-law, Howard Hetherly and Virginia Doak-Swann; and many nephews, nieces, and friends in the US and Canada. Her passion for art and becoming an artist began in high school. It grew throughout the years and she ultimately became President of the Pinellas Park Art Society. Sally was especially good at fundraising for the arts and organizing special events. Her sweet personality and helpful nature easily warmed the hearts of people she met. Members of the Art Society presented her with a plaque that reads "...For Her Years Of Dedication To All Of Us, And In Helping Others Realize The Importance Of The Arts To The Community. We Love You and Thank You." Sally was loved by all and will be dearly missed. Family will be present to receive friends May 14, 6-8 pm at Taylor Funeral Home, 5300 Park Blvd., Pinellas Park, FL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held May 15, 10:30 am, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 4661 82nd Ave. N., Pinellas Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to the Pinellas Park Art Society or the Pinellas Park Art Society Scholarship Fund.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 14, 2019