RUSH, Sally M. "Sally Mae" 73, of St. Petersburg, FL transitioned November 21, 2019. A member of Kingdom Harvest Outreach Ministry, she is survived by a son; three daughters; brother; three sisters; 16 grandchildren; four great-grand-children; and other relatives. Funeral service will be Saturday, Nov. 30, 11 am, at All Nations C.O.G.B.F. Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 29, 3-5 pm, at Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266, with wake 6 pm, at Kingdom Harvest, 3426 13th Ave N.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 28, 2019