Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Salomon "Sal" Artiaga. View Sign

ARTIAGA, Salomon "Sal"



72, of Palm Harbor, passed away on February 16, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Maglene Diaz Castro; children, Michael Artiaga, Jeanne (Bill) Dotson, Terrance (Jenn) Artiaga, Erin (Omar) Delgado ; stepsons, Luis A. (Eimy) Blanco and Luis D. (Brianna) Blanco; sisters, T. Eileen (Steve) Torrez and Carolyn (Gerry) Geyer; grandchildren, Jerica Dotson, Aerith Delgado, Raylynn Artiaga, Emberly Diaz, Finley Artiaga, Luis Ignacio Blanco; and several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends. Sal was born in Los Lunas, NM on August 4, 1946 to Napoleon and Flora (Marquez) Artiaga. He has been a Tampa Bay resident since 1983. Sal was baseball executive, whose most significant role was as president of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues from 1988 through 1991. He spent many years mentoring young Latino baseball players and publishing books on the subject. He worked for many teams including El Paso Sun Kings, Tampa Tarpons, Cincinnati Reds, Chicago White Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, and the Kansas City Royals. Sal retired in 2012 after 48 years of service in professional baseball. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 pm, on Friday, February 22 at Incarnation Catholic Church, 8220 West Hillsborough Avenue, Tampa. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to in his memory.



Blount & Curry-Oldsmar

ARTIAGA, Salomon "Sal"72, of Palm Harbor, passed away on February 16, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Maglene Diaz Castro; children, Michael Artiaga, Jeanne (Bill) Dotson, Terrance (Jenn) Artiaga, Erin (Omar) Delgado ; stepsons, Luis A. (Eimy) Blanco and Luis D. (Brianna) Blanco; sisters, T. Eileen (Steve) Torrez and Carolyn (Gerry) Geyer; grandchildren, Jerica Dotson, Aerith Delgado, Raylynn Artiaga, Emberly Diaz, Finley Artiaga, Luis Ignacio Blanco; and several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends. Sal was born in Los Lunas, NM on August 4, 1946 to Napoleon and Flora (Marquez) Artiaga. He has been a Tampa Bay resident since 1983. Sal was baseball executive, whose most significant role was as president of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues from 1988 through 1991. He spent many years mentoring young Latino baseball players and publishing books on the subject. He worked for many teams including El Paso Sun Kings, Tampa Tarpons, Cincinnati Reds, Chicago White Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, and the Kansas City Royals. Sal retired in 2012 after 48 years of service in professional baseball. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 pm, on Friday, February 22 at Incarnation Catholic Church, 8220 West Hillsborough Avenue, Tampa. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to in his memory.Blount & Curry-Oldsmar www.blountcurrywest.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Blount and Curry Funeral Home Oldsmar West Hillsborough Chapel

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close