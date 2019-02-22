ARTIAGA, Salomon "Sal"
72, of Palm Harbor, passed away on February 16, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Maglene Diaz Castro; children, Michael Artiaga, Jeanne (Bill) Dotson, Terrance (Jenn) Artiaga, Erin (Omar) Delgado ; stepsons, Luis A. (Eimy) Blanco and Luis D. (Brianna) Blanco; sisters, T. Eileen (Steve) Torrez and Carolyn (Gerry) Geyer; grandchildren, Jerica Dotson, Aerith Delgado, Raylynn Artiaga, Emberly Diaz, Finley Artiaga, Luis Ignacio Blanco; and several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends. Sal was born in Los Lunas, NM on August 4, 1946 to Napoleon and Flora (Marquez) Artiaga. He has been a Tampa Bay resident since 1983. Sal was baseball executive, whose most significant role was as president of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues from 1988 through 1991. He spent many years mentoring young Latino baseball players and publishing books on the subject. He worked for many teams including El Paso Sun Kings, Tampa Tarpons, Cincinnati Reds, Chicago White Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, and the Kansas City Royals. Sal retired in 2012 after 48 years of service in professional baseball. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 pm, on Friday, February 22 at Incarnation Catholic Church, 8220 West Hillsborough Avenue, Tampa. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to in his memory.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 22, 2019