DEBENEDICTIS, Salvatore T. In Reverential Memory Within weeks of the death of his beloved mother, with great sadness and sorrow, in the morning of September 5, 2019, Salvatore DeBenedictis passed away. The beloved son of Dolores and Alfred, Sal is survived by his beloved brother, Anthony and his cousins, Carolyn and Toby. Born on April 29, 1955 in a closely knit small familial Italian Brooklyn community, Sal was one of the brightest students imaginable and received multiple scholastic awards. Additionally, he was one of the highest scholastic performers in the Mathematics exams of the N.Y. State High School Regents. For decades, he organized hundreds of "Strat-o-Matic" baseball and football leagues with fellow sports fans in the neighborhood (a fantasy sports board game before the beginnings of contemporary fantasy sports). He earned his Bachelor's degree in Accounting at Queens College of the City University of New York. Sal was an avid lover of sports, particularly baseball, football, and bowling. He epitomized being an open and caring friend to all. Most importantly, Sal was his Mom's divine inspiration and force behind her founding the internationally recognized "Benedict Haven" group home in St. Petersburg, Florida. He is honored most because, in a Christ-like manner and spirit, it was Sal's own personal pain and suffering that brought about the establishment of this exceptional care model residence that blessed many individuals with the care they needed and deserved. Sal will be celebrated in remembrance at Holy Family Catholic Church on September 11, 2019 at 10:30 am, with Mass at 11 am. Following Mass he will be laid to rest in peace beside his beloved mom and stepdad, Sonny at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial Park (727) 527-1196
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 9, 2019