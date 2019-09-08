Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Salvatore FELICIONE. View Sign Service Information Turner Funeral Home 14360 Spring Hill Drive Spring Hill , FL 34609 (352)-796-9661 Send Flowers Obituary

FELICIONE, Salvatore of Masaryktown, passed away on September 3, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Born a son of Italian immigrants in Tampa on August 24, 1925, Sal was a decorated WWII veteran who served in the Philippines, and a UF graduate attending school on the GI Bill. An industrial engineer, Sal spent much of his life working in the Charleston shipyards for the USN, before returning to the Tampa area in retirement. Sal was a sweet guy, always had a kind word, and would help anyone who needed it. He loved gardening and being outside in his "Piazza" as he called it. Sal was also a dancing machine, spending weekends boogying the night away with Judy, his wife and of whom he said, "Brought him out of the darkness and into the light." His father and mother, Saverio and Concetta Soldano Felicione, predeceased him in death; as did Fannie, his first wife; Sharon Jacobson, his daughter; brothers, Frank and Joe; and Lucy, his sister. Survivors include Judy, his brother, Johnny and Johnny's wife, Mary, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Interment will be at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. As per Sal's request, no funeral service will be held. Turner Funeral Home (352) 796- 9661

