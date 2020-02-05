|
a Tampa native, passed away on February 1, 2020. He was born to Philomena and Anthony G. Leone on December 18, 1932 at Centro Asturiano Hospital in Ybor City. Sam was raised in West Tampa and attended McFarlane Park Elementary, West Tampa Junior High, and Jefferson High School where he played trumpet in the marching band. In 1953 Sam married the love of his life, Jeanette Midulla; a marriage which lasted 66 years. Sam served in the Korean War and returned to work at his father's store, Leone Brothers Grocery. In 1965 Sam started Vanity Homes and later in 1978 created Leone Home-Land, specializing in both residential and commercial construction. An early riser, Sam frequented numerous West Tampa coffee shops to meet up with his buddies and drink cafe con leche. Always proud of his Italian heritage, Sam was active in the Sons of Italy Lodge. He was also a former member of the Krewe of St. Yago. His life centered around his family. Sam and Jeanette loved dancing and traveling together. They always wanted their children close, whether at their beach house or in Tampa. Sam never missed an event for their children or grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, Anthony J. Leone. He will be dearly missed by those who survived him: his wife, Jeanette; his beloved brother, James Leone; daughters, Patrizia Messina (Michael) and Jeanine Gresham (Jack); grandchildren, A. J. Leone, Michael Messina (Annette), Jenna Leone, Sara Jennewein (Andrew), and Caroline Gresham; and great-grandchildren, Michael and Lila Messina. He will be also be missed by many cousins and extended family. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6 at Boza & Roel Funeral Home, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., with Services at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery. In lieu flowers, donations may be made to the Florida Gulf Coast Chapter of the .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 5, 2020