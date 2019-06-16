CINCOTTA, Salvatore N.



It is with great sadness that the family of Salvatore N. Cincotta announces his passing June 9, 2019 at the age of 82. Sal will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 62 years, Lottie; his children, Daniel (Lisa), John (Sandra); and grandchildren, Matthew, Perry, Jessica, Emilee; and great-grandson, Leo Salvatore. Born in Brooklyn, NY in 1937, Sal joined the Navy and served between June 1954 through June 1962. Sal met his wife Lottie in Pensacola, FL also in the Navy. Together they created a fantastic life with family and friends. Many of his fondest days were spent with friends in Temple Terrace at the Golf and Country Club. His entrepreneurial spirit helped him rise to the top of each business he took part in. Forever in our hearts, Rest in Peace. In lieu of flowers or other gestures please consider a small contribution to The , 1410 Roosevelt Blvd #709, Clearwater, FL 33762. Questions call 727-578-2558.

