SARDEGNA, Salvatore Peter



77, of Tampa, passed April 10, 2019. He graduated from Plant High and University of Tampa. A real estate broker who loved to be surrounded by family and friends, he is loved dearly and survived by his spouse, Delice Davis; children, Fern, Sam Jr., and Dominic; grandchildren, Sal, Sammy, and Giovanni; siblings, Robert Sardegna (Vivian), Antoinette Sardegna (Darlene), Diana Koch (Scott); family and friends. He is predeceased by his loving parents, Peter and Angelina Sardegna and dearest Evie. A Celebration of Sam's life will be held at Lakeshore Villas Clubhouse, 15401 Lakeshore Villa St., Tampa 33613, from 1-5 pm, Monday, April 15, 2019. In honor of Sam and his love of gardening, the family is requesting that you plant something in your garden and comment on the online guest book in lieu of sending flowers.

SARDEGNA, Salvatore Peter77, of Tampa, passed April 10, 2019. He graduated from Plant High and University of Tampa. A real estate broker who loved to be surrounded by family and friends, he is loved dearly and survived by his spouse, Delice Davis; children, Fern, Sam Jr., and Dominic; grandchildren, Sal, Sammy, and Giovanni; siblings, Robert Sardegna (Vivian), Antoinette Sardegna (Darlene), Diana Koch (Scott); family and friends. He is predeceased by his loving parents, Peter and Angelina Sardegna and dearest Evie. A Celebration of Sam's life will be held at Lakeshore Villas Clubhouse, 15401 Lakeshore Villa St., Tampa 33613, from 1-5 pm, Monday, April 15, 2019. In honor of Sam and his love of gardening, the family is requesting that you plant something in your garden and comment on the online guest book in lieu of sending flowers. Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019

