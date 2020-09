Salvatore SADLER

Or Copy this URL to Share

SADLER, Salvatore "Sam" 76, passed away on August 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dellie and Anna Sadler. He is survived by his ex-wife, Diane; their two daughters, Kimberly and Kerri (Jason); his grandchildren, Samantha (Anthony), Nicolas, Summer, Alyssa and Arianna; his great-grand- children, Aubree and Brayden; and his siblings, Barbara, Dellie Jr., Billy and Dale. The family will host a Celebration of Freedom at Alice Hall (Zephyr Park), 38116 5th Ave, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 on October 1, 2020 from 4-6 pm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store