Salvatore SADLER
SADLER, Salvatore "Sam" 76, passed away on August 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dellie and Anna Sadler. He is survived by his ex-wife, Diane; their two daughters, Kimberly and Kerri (Jason); his grandchildren, Samantha (Anthony), Nicolas, Summer, Alyssa and Arianna; his great-grand- children, Aubree and Brayden; and his siblings, Barbara, Dellie Jr., Billy and Dale. The family will host a Celebration of Freedom at Alice Hall (Zephyr Park), 38116 5th Ave, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 on October 1, 2020 from 4-6 pm.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
