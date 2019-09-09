Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Salvatore URSO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

URSO, Salvatore Joseph 92, of Tampa, beloved husband, uncle, and family patriarch, passed away August 28, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Elizabeth June Urso; as well as nephews and nieces whom he loved very much, Andy, Rico (Lisa), Michael (Lori), Belinda (Mike), Joe (Julie), Sal (Trina), Sharon; four cousins who he loved as sisters, Gloria, Joanne, Angel and Joyce; 15 great-nieces and nephews; five great-great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his two brothers and their wives, who he also loved and admired, Frank (Gloria) and Rico (Hortense). Salvatore was born in Tampa on March 29, 1927 and was the proud son of Sicilian immigrant parents, Giuseppe P. Urso and Maria Lazzara Urso, who came to this country in the early 1900s. Sal graduated from Jesuit High School in Tampa and attended the University of Michigan and the University of Florida where he received a Business Degree. He was employed for 33 years with the IRS and was in private practice for 15 years. Sal was a faithful, practicing Roman Catholic. He was a lifetime fourth Degree Member of Knights of Columbus and was a past Grand Knight. Sal will be sadly missed by all who knew him. He was a very special person, a respected member of the Tampa community, and a dear friend and mentor to both family and friends. He dedicated himself to a lifetime partnership with his wife, June and was a true guiding light to his nieces, nephews, and their children. We all are so blessed and fortunate to have had uncle Salvy for so many years. His legacy of love, strength, and wisdom will be a most cherished memory as he lives on in our hearts forever. We love you uncle Salvy. The family will receive friends from 10-11 am on Saturday, September 14, at Chapel of the Holy Cross at Jesuit High School, followed by a funeral mass. Interment will follow at Mrytle Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Sal to Jesuit High School, 4701 N. Himes Avenue, Tampa, FL 33614.

