D'ELIA, Salvatrice C. "Sally" 93, of St Petersburg, Florida passed away peacefully Monday, September 9, 2019. Salva-trice was born July 23, 1926 in Hartford, CT. She relocated to Florida in the late 1940s. Both she and her late husband Frank founded and operated Pasadena Jewelers in South Pasadena. She was a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church and a member of the Catholic Daughters of America at St. John Vianney. She is predeceased by her husband, Frank J. D'Elia and granddaughter, Katie D'Elia. Survivors include a son, Philip D'Elia (Leslie); daughter, Diana D'Elia; and granddaughter, Christina D'Elia (Frankie). Visiting hours for Salvatrice will be held Wednesday, September 18, from 5-7 pm at Beach Memorial Chapel, 301 Corey Ave., St. Pete Beach 360-5577. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, September 19, at 10 am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 445 82nd Ave., St. Pete Beach, FL 33706. A graveside committal service will follow at Woodlawn Memory Gardens, 101 58th Street S., St. Petersburg, FL 33707. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Morning Star School of Pinellas Park, 4661 80th Ave. Pinellas Park, FL 33781 (727) 544-6036. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: www.beachmemorialchapel.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 15, 2019