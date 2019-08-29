DANIEL, Saly returned to her heavenly home on Aug. 22, 2019. She is survived by mother, Saramma Varghese; husband of 43 years, Daniel Abraham; children, Caroline Kurian, Abraham Daniel; son-in-law, Tom Kurian; daughter-in-law, Krupa Trivedi; grandchildren, Zara Trivedi Daniel, Christian Daniel Kurian and Zayan Trivedi Daniel; siblings, Susan Joseph and Mathew Verghese. Viewing will be held on Friday, Aug. 30 at 6 pm and Funeral Service on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 1 pm at St. Mark's Mar Thoma Church, 11029 Davis Road, Tampa, FL 33637.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 29, 2019