Saly DANIEL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Saly DANIEL.
Obituary
Send Flowers

DANIEL, Saly returned to her heavenly home on Aug. 22, 2019. She is survived by mother, Saramma Varghese; husband of 43 years, Daniel Abraham; children, Caroline Kurian, Abraham Daniel; son-in-law, Tom Kurian; daughter-in-law, Krupa Trivedi; grandchildren, Zara Trivedi Daniel, Christian Daniel Kurian and Zayan Trivedi Daniel; siblings, Susan Joseph and Mathew Verghese. Viewing will be held on Friday, Aug. 30 at 6 pm and Funeral Service on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 1 pm at St. Mark's Mar Thoma Church, 11029 Davis Road, Tampa, FL 33637.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.