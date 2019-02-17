MAGGIO, Sam G.



95, of Temple Terrace, passed away Feb. 7, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Yolanda; and three daughters, Debra Hoffman (Gary), Lisa Hill (Lester), and Vanessa Lyons (Greg); sisters, Dorothy Fazzari, Marie Bealin; grandchildren, Ryan Hoffman, Monique Shamblin (Rob), Dominic Lyons, and Vincent Lyons; and four great-grandchildren. Sam was born in Tampa, graduated from Jefferson High School, and was a decorated WWII vet. He retired in 1985 as the aircraft maintenance and engineering manager Southeast Asia for Mobil Oil. Sam was the family patriarch, known as "Nanno" to not only the immediate family, but to close friends of Sam's children and grandchildren. Sam was a first generation Sicilian; the oldest of six children. He was predeceased by brothers, Vincenzo and Frank (known by many as Joe), and his sweet middle sister, Nina Cannella. His devotion to his wife and daughters was inspiring. Sam will be interned at the National Cemetery in Bushnell.



