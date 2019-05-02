HOLCOMBE, Sam Jr.
80, of St. Petersburg, transitioned to his heavenly home April 18, 2019. Elder Holcombe was a retired Electronic Engineer for G.E. Cherished memories he leaves to his loving wife, Susie Holcombe; son, Stanley W. Holcombe; daughter, Stephanie L. Thomas; brothers, Clarence Holcombe and Phil Holcombe; sisters, Irene Saginger and Penny Holcombe both of Oakland, California; six grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation, Friday with wake 6-8 pm at Pentecostal Temple C.O.G.I.C. 2230 22nd St. S. Funeral service Saturday, May 4, 11 am at Prayer Tower C.O.G.I.C. 1137 37th St. S.
