Sam HOLCOMBE

Obituary
HOLCOMBE, Sam Jr.

80, of St. Petersburg, transitioned to his heavenly home April 18, 2019. Elder Holcombe was a retired Electronic Engineer for G.E. Cherished memories he leaves to his loving wife, Susie Holcombe; son, Stanley W. Holcombe; daughter, Stephanie L. Thomas; brothers, Clarence Holcombe and Phil Holcombe; sisters, Irene Saginger and Penny Holcombe both of Oakland, California; six grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation, Friday with wake 6-8 pm at Pentecostal Temple C.O.G.I.C. 2230 22nd St. S. Funeral service Saturday, May 4, 11 am at Prayer Tower C.O.G.I.C. 1137 37th St. S.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 2, 2019
