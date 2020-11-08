MARCADIS, Sam Abraham 93, a lifelong Tampa resident, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020. He was born August 16, 1927 to Abe and Annie Marcadis. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rachel Bobo Marcadis. He is survived by his loving siblings Chella Bobo and Nathan Marcadis; his children, Abe (Betsy), Ralph (Margot), Annette, Sharon (Brian); and 10 grandchildren. He was a lifelong member of congregation Rodelph Sholom. Sam worked as a successful bail bondsman, and an owner of Abe's Bailbonds for six decades. He made friends easily, treated everyone with respect, and set a high standard for honesty, integrity, and hard work. Sam was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend and will be missed by all that knew him. Private funeral services will be held today, Sunday, November 8, 2020. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Congregation Rodeph Sholom. To express condolences, please visit www.segalfuneralhome.com
.