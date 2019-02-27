PONTE, Samuel Herbert
|
62, passed away February 16, 2019. Sam was born in Temple Terrace, Florida, to Juanita Meyer and Samuel Herbert Ellerbee. Sam is survived by his mother, Juanita; daughters, Jessica Ponte Johnston (Ben) and Kristen Linnae Ponte; and granddaughter, Alice Elizabeth Johnston. A memorial will be held at the Temple Terrace Community Church Sanctuary Friday March 1, 2019 at 12 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019