1/1
Samuel KALAMARAS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KALAMARAS, Samuel James (Fr. Sam) 85, of Tampa, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Grew up in Wheeling, WV. Graduated from Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Seminary. Visitation will take place on Sunday, August 23 at 4:30 pm with the Trisagion Service at 6 pm. The funeral will be held on Monday, August 24, with Divine Liturgy at 9:30 am, followed by the Funeral Service at 11:30 am both days will be at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 2418 W. Swann Ave., Tampa, FL. All services will be live streamed at www.stjohntpa.org or St. John Greek Orthodox Church Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting all donations be made to St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in memory of Father Sam Kalamaras. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/tampa-fl/samuel-kalamaras-9308836

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 19 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
04:30 PM
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Liturgy
09:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Funeral service
11:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved