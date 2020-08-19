KALAMARAS, Samuel James (Fr. Sam) 85, of Tampa, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Grew up in Wheeling, WV. Graduated from Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Seminary. Visitation will take place on Sunday, August 23 at 4:30 pm with the Trisagion Service at 6 pm. The funeral will be held on Monday, August 24, with Divine Liturgy at 9:30 am, followed by the Funeral Service at 11:30 am both days will be at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 2418 W. Swann Ave., Tampa, FL. All services will be live streamed at www.stjohntpa.org
or St. John Greek Orthodox Church Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting all donations be made to St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in memory of Father Sam Kalamaras. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/tampa-fl/samuel-kalamaras-9308836