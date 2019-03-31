Obituary Guest Book View Sign

SWOPE, Samuel Morris



SWOPE, Samuel Morris"Morris" would have been 92 in June. Born in 1927 in Birmingham, Alabama, Morris grew up without any electricity in his neighborhood, dependent on food stamps, and watched his father leave for Washington, D.C. to get a job in the construction of the Pentagon. At 16 years and eight days old, he went to work, and honestly never stopped. Stationed at MacDill after World War II, he heard 17 year old Betty June Rentz sing in the choir, and was instantly smitten. They married in 1948 and had three kids, Keith, Dale and Sandi. Morris loved growing things like fruit trees and orchids, and beginning in the 50s, he also grew his father-in-law's tiny roofing business into Tampa Roofing Company, one of the most stable and respected firms in its industry. The plaques and certificates on the wall meant less to him than his reputation for unshakable integrity, and his commitment to old-school values that respect the dignity of honest work. He went on to get his general contractor's license at 80, restored a dozen historic houses in Ybor City, and became a beloved member of the Swope, Rodante law firm's family, overseeing management of the old Florida Brewing Company building. He loved independence, riding big tractors, old friends, golf, America, bragging about his family, giving things away, and gospel music. He also loved to text but never really got the hang of it - "I said the hanger fit, this thing want right what eye set!" But we understood. You loved us. And we loved you. And we. Will. Miss. You. More than words can say. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Trinity Cafe in Ybor City or The Mission Hills Church Deacon's Fund in Temple Terrace. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Blount & Curry, Terrace Oaks Funeral Home and Crematory

