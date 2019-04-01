SWOPE, Samuel Morris
age 92, died on March 27, 2019. Services for Morris will be on Tuesday, April 2, at 10 am at Mission Hill Church, 10002 N 56th Street, Temple Terrace, Florida. Visitation will be Monday evening from 6-8 pm, at Blount & Curry Terrace Oaks Chapel in Temple Terrace. Family suggests contributions to Trinity Cafe in Ybor City or The Mission Hill Church Deacon's Fund in Temple Terrace.
Blount & Curry, Terrace Oaks Chapel
Blount & Curry Funeral Homes - Terrace Oaks Chapel
12690 North 56th Street
Tampa, FL 33617
813-988-9200
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 1, 2019