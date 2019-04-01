Samuel Morris Swope

SWOPE, Samuel Morris

age 92, died on March 27, 2019. Services for Morris will be on Tuesday, April 2, at 10 am at Mission Hill Church, 10002 N 56th Street, Temple Terrace, Florida. Visitation will be Monday evening from 6-8 pm, at Blount & Curry Terrace Oaks Chapel in Temple Terrace. Family suggests contributions to Trinity Cafe in Ybor City or The Mission Hill Church Deacon's Fund in Temple Terrace.

