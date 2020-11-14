MORROW, Samuel Mills "Sam" 71, passed away November 10, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. He was born in Plant City, Florida, April 11, 1949. He grew up in Plant City, graduated from Turkey Creek High School in 1967, served in the Marine Corps, and currently resided in Lakeland. Sam worked for the Polk County Road Department for 30 years as a Paving Inspector. He was a Christian first and foremost and a Baptist by choice. His favorite pastime was stock car racing. He literally lived and breathed the races, sprint cars in particular. Sam never met a stranger, especially at the races, where he was notorious for being a practical joker. He was a regular fixture at all the racetracks in Central Florida. When he was not racing or working on a pit crew, he was announcing races. When Sam was calling a race he was exceptional at getting the crowd fired up and into the action. Sam loved restoring and racing antique race cars, and this past year was awarded a trophy for his years of service by the Daytona Antique Auto Racing Association (DAARA). He will be dearly missed by family, friends, and countless racing fans and associates. He is predeceased by his mother, Bernice Morrow; father, Arthur Morrow; and sister, Juanita Henderson. He is survived by his brother, Bill Morrow (Diane); nephew, Ron Henderson (Debbie); niece, Connie Harris (Victor); niece, Tonya Lawson (Eric); and nephew, Chad Morrow (Kellie). He is also survived by many cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity
in memory of Sam. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 17, 11 am, at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 South County Road 39, Plant City, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10 am. Graveside committal to follow at Hopewell Memorial Gardens, Plant City. Expressions of condolence at HopewellFuneral.com