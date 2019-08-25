Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel MOYER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MOYER, Samuel L. 85, of Oldsmar, FL, passed away July 30, 2019 after a hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born in Juneau, AK, to parents Samuel Payne and Sarah (Pratt) Moyer. He was keen of mind and a wicked storyteller. He was a loving and loyal husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and forever a Marine. The military may have been Sam's first love, but it was no match for the love of his life, Laurene "Lollie" Moyer. A snarky start blossomed into a spirited relationship, culminating in marriage in 1969 and the raucous joining of six young children (arguably, counting parents - eight children). Sam loved his family fiercely learning on the job about being a father to Kurt Moyer, Sheryll Moyer Hiatt (Don), Jodi Moyer Shoemake (Greg), Paul Sudmeyer, Tish Moyer (Sam Sprague), and Christopher Sudmeyer. He budded into a more thoughtful grandfather known as "Papa" to his 11 grandchildren, Taryn, Jessica, Eddie, Aimee, Aaron, Tor, Brandon, Cholena, Luke, Harrison, and Holly. And even though he could no longer hear them he enjoyed the presence of his 13 great-grandchildren, David, Joshua D., Brooklynn, Kaycee, Ezekiel, Stephen, Rachel, Micah, Chris, Joshua M., Matthew, Beau, and Riley Elizabeth. Having had a rough start in life, Sam found purpose and his first family when he joined the Marine Corps in 1953. He would later credit that decision with saving his life. Sam's Marine family forged in him the lifelong values of responsibility, accountability, hard work, and an irritating need for things to line up. Under the Marine wing, his natural leadership qualities developed and he served in a variety of challenging positions. His 28 plus year career saw earning the Mustang status of an enlisted man who has risen to the officer ranks and was awarded the Legion of Merit for his exceptional performance of outstanding services and achievements. Even after retirement, Sam remained a stalwart Marine brother and advocate with a long affiliation with the Marine Corps Counterintelligence Association where he initiated and cared for a grant program to assist military dependents with higher education. Sam's military career saw him through Boot Camp, Sea School, Sea-going aboard two different heavy cruisers, DI school, then two years as a Drill Instructor at MCRD, San Diego. He was selected for the Warrant Officer Training Program at Quantico, VA where he remained for a short tour before heading overseas unaccompanied to Japan. He went to Camp Pendleton, CA on return to the States, and then continued to the Counterintelligence Course at Ft. Holabird, MD, Defense Language School, Monterey, CA, several almost back-to-back tours during the Viet Nam War as well as a stint in Northeast Thailand. In between these times he was stationed at Deseret Test Center in Salt Lake City. The whole family enjoyed his four year tour at Camp Smith in Hawaii. His final tour before retiring was with NIS (now NCIS) where he successfully met many new challenges as a Special Agent for US Navy Counterintelligence Operations. He rose from Private to Sergeant, to Warrant Officer, Chief Warrant Officer Marine Gunner, Second and First Lieutenant, Captain and Major. As he was known to observe, "Not too shabby for a 17 year old, high school dropout, runaway!" After retiring from the Marine Corps, Sam joined his wife Lollie as a full-time partner at their successful executive search firm, OmniSearch, Inc. first in Georgia and finally in the Tampa Bay area. He retired in 2010 to work on his golf game. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Major Samuel L. Moyer Memorial Scholarship Award. Please make checks payable MCCIA (Marine Corps Counterintelligence Association). The mailing address is: MCCIA, Attn: Major Samuel L. Moyer Memorial Scholarship Award, PO Box 1948, Seminole, OK 74818. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 25, 2019

