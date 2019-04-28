Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel PALMER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





PALMER, Col. Samuel S."Stew" USAF (Ret.) 96, died April 23, 2019 in St. Petersburg, FL. He was born in New York City and grew up in Manhasset, New York. As a teenager he worked for two years for an oil exploration company in Ecuador, returning in 1942 to join the Army Air Corps. He came to St. Petersburg in 1973, from an Air Staff assignment in the Pentagon in Washington, DC, where he had retired after over 30 years in the United States Air Force , as a command pilot with over 5700 flying hours. Upon moving to St. Petersburg, he worked with a number of local real estate offices as a real estate associate broker. He flew 184 combat missions as a pilot in the Southwest Pacific during World War II, and in the Korean and Vietnam wars. His decorations include the Legion of Merit, Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal with five oak leaf clusters, Air Force and Joint Service Commendation Medals, Philippine Presidential Unit Award with oak leaf cluster, and the Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm. His military assignments included aide-de-camp and pilot for a Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force, and Deputy Commander for Operations of an air wing in Vietnam. He had a Bachelor's and Master's of Science degree from the University of Colorado, and was a graduate of the Air War College in Montgomery, Alabama. He was a life member of the Order of Daedalians and of the Military Officers Association of America, and was a member of Pass-A-Grille Beach Community Church. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Patricia; a daughter, Pamela P. Poulsen of Herndon, VA; a son, Samuel S. "Bud" Palmer IV of Largo, FL and his wife, Christina; and four grandchildren, Kelly and Kyle Poulsen and Caitlin and Madison Palmer. Interment will take place at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington VA. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 28, 2019

