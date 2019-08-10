Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel UCCELLO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

UCCELLO, Samuel Sebastian 86, died peacefully in Tampa, FL, Aug. 7, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joan; children,, Katherine Czaya and her husband, Stephen, Samuel Uccello and his husband, Bradley Henkle, Patricia Price and her husband, Kenneth, and Joseph Uccello and his wife, Claudine; grandchildren, Walter Czaya, James Czaya and his wife, Nicki, Samantha Price, Jakob Price, Sofia Uccello and Giana Uccello. He was predeceased by his parents, Samuel and Alice Uccello; and brother, William Uccello. Sam was born on January 18, 1933, in Jersey City, New Jersey. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1951 and served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. He graduated from the University of Tampa with a Bachelor of Science Degree, then a Masters Degree in Education at the University of Mississippi. He started his career as a history teacher and retired as Director of Consumer Affairs of Hillsborough County. Sam enjoyed many years of retirement traveling with Joan and family and finally building their dream home together. A celebration of Sam's life will be held Aug. 11, 10 am at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories, 4207 East Lake Avenue, Tampa, FL 33610. In lieu of flowers, our family respectfully request donations be sent to .

UCCELLO, Samuel Sebastian 86, died peacefully in Tampa, FL, Aug. 7, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joan; children,, Katherine Czaya and her husband, Stephen, Samuel Uccello and his husband, Bradley Henkle, Patricia Price and her husband, Kenneth, and Joseph Uccello and his wife, Claudine; grandchildren, Walter Czaya, James Czaya and his wife, Nicki, Samantha Price, Jakob Price, Sofia Uccello and Giana Uccello. He was predeceased by his parents, Samuel and Alice Uccello; and brother, William Uccello. Sam was born on January 18, 1933, in Jersey City, New Jersey. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1951 and served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. He graduated from the University of Tampa with a Bachelor of Science Degree, then a Masters Degree in Education at the University of Mississippi. He started his career as a history teacher and retired as Director of Consumer Affairs of Hillsborough County. Sam enjoyed many years of retirement traveling with Joan and family and finally building their dream home together. A celebration of Sam's life will be held Aug. 11, 10 am at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories, 4207 East Lake Avenue, Tampa, FL 33610. In lieu of flowers, our family respectfully request donations be sent to . Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.