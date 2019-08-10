UCCELLO, Samuel Sebastian 86, died peacefully in Tampa, FL, Aug. 7, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joan; children,, Katherine Czaya and her husband, Stephen, Samuel Uccello and his husband, Bradley Henkle, Patricia Price and her husband, Kenneth, and Joseph Uccello and his wife, Claudine; grandchildren, Walter Czaya, James Czaya and his wife, Nicki, Samantha Price, Jakob Price, Sofia Uccello and Giana Uccello. He was predeceased by his parents, Samuel and Alice Uccello; and brother, William Uccello. Sam was born on January 18, 1933, in Jersey City, New Jersey. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1951 and served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. He graduated from the University of Tampa with a Bachelor of Science Degree, then a Masters Degree in Education at the University of Mississippi. He started his career as a history teacher and retired as Director of Consumer Affairs of Hillsborough County. Sam enjoyed many years of retirement traveling with Joan and family and finally building their dream home together. A celebration of Sam's life will be held Aug. 11, 10 am at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories, 4207 East Lake Avenue, Tampa, FL 33610. In lieu of flowers, our family respectfully request donations be sent to .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 10, 2019