71, of Pinellas, was reunited with her sweet mother; and loving dog, Apache (Patches) on April 1, 2019. Sandi is survived by countless friends nationwide; her sister, Barbara Rosenthal; and brother, Max Sylver. She was an aunt and cousin to many. A celebration of her life will be held Sunday April 14, 2019 at 2 pm at the Safety Harbor Art and Music Center, 706 2nd St. North, Safety Harbor, FL 34695. Condolences may be expressed online at:
segalfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 13, 2019