LINDSEY, Sandra A.
59, of St. Petersburg, FL, died March 6, 2019 after a long and difficult battle with cancer. Sandra died at home with her beloved and devoted husband at her side. She was born in Columbia, SC and moved to St. Petersburg with her parents in 1964. She was a 1977 graduate of Lakewood High School. She was a member of the country music, blue grass group called Cedar Grove. She also was a 16 year employee of Raymond James Corp. until 2006. Sandra was a Catholic. She was also a volunteer blood donor for many years. She is survived by her devoted husband, Paul "The Truth" Congemi. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 1 pm at the Cathedral of St. Jude the Apostle (Our Lady's Chapel). On line memorial and guestbook at:
www.brettfuneralhome.net
Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home
4810 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33711
(727) 321-3321
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 9, 2019