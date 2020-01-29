Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grace Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home
16931 Us Highway 19 North
Hudson, FL 34667
(727) 863-5471
Service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 PM
Grace Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home
16931 Us Highway 19 North
Hudson, FL 34667
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra APPLEFIELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra APPLEFIELD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra APPLEFIELD Obituary
APPLEFIELD, Sandra "Sandy" 88, of Port Richey, passed away in calm and peace on January 27, 2020. Sandy was born in New York City and lived an engaging full life. She loved to travel and lived not only in New York City, but Massachusetts and Florida. She was a teacher, businesswoman and several times elected Mosquito Control Commissioner in Pasco County. She was an inspiration and will be sorely missed by all, especially her winning smile. She was pre- deceased by her parents, Stella and Saul; her husband, Lawrence and her brother, Lawrence. She is survived by a loving family who will miss her dearly, including, her children, Janet, Debbi, Dean and Glenn; her grandchildren, Daniel, Kevin, Cherelle, Anna, Sam and Benjamin; and her great-grandchildren, Marcus, Ayanna, Josiah, Toriana, Visati, Chermiah, Naomi, Asher, and Asa. Services will be held at Grace Memorial Gardens, 16931 U.S. Highway 19 N., Hudson, Florida at 2 pm, January 30, 2020.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grace Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home
Download Now