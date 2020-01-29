|
APPLEFIELD, Sandra "Sandy" 88, of Port Richey, passed away in calm and peace on January 27, 2020. Sandy was born in New York City and lived an engaging full life. She loved to travel and lived not only in New York City, but Massachusetts and Florida. She was a teacher, businesswoman and several times elected Mosquito Control Commissioner in Pasco County. She was an inspiration and will be sorely missed by all, especially her winning smile. She was pre- deceased by her parents, Stella and Saul; her husband, Lawrence and her brother, Lawrence. She is survived by a loving family who will miss her dearly, including, her children, Janet, Debbi, Dean and Glenn; her grandchildren, Daniel, Kevin, Cherelle, Anna, Sam and Benjamin; and her great-grandchildren, Marcus, Ayanna, Josiah, Toriana, Visati, Chermiah, Naomi, Asher, and Asa. Services will be held at Grace Memorial Gardens, 16931 U.S. Highway 19 N., Hudson, Florida at 2 pm, January 30, 2020.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 29, 2020